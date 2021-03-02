Correspondent of the Day, March 3, 2021: Fence at Lee statue negates circle's message

Fence at Lee statue negates circle’s message

A hearty thanks to Chris Suarez for his front page article in Monday’s Times-Dispatch questioning the purpose of the high fence surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue erected more than a month ago by the commonwealth. The area around the statue had become a nationally recognized space to protest racial injustice, to educate the public and to memorialize the victims of racial injustice. As noted by Suarez, it was a space of much activity and also a space where parents came to educate themselves and their children on the history of white supremacy and racial injustice. Given that any decision on the removal of the statue remains months off, one can only question the sincerity of Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of General Services. Is the governor interested in movement toward the healing of our racial history? The sight of that fence, sealing off as it does the message of the circle, a message of renewed hope for progress toward racial justice and healing — it sends a clear message that our governor and the state really could care less. Intended or not, this is the message being sent. It is extremely unfortunate, was unnecessary and gives comfort to those who oppose the necessary movement toward racial justice and equality for all.