Correspondent of the Day, March 30, 2021: Stay healthy, help keep health care workers safe

Stay healthy, help keep health care workers safe

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health both is grateful and proud of Claire Moore, a nurse at VCU Medical Center. The Richmond Times-Dispatch first profiled her at the beginning of the pandemic and again checked in with her on March 22. Her professionalism, bravery and humanity make her a role model for all of us.

Her story is powerful, and it’s not unique. Claire’s experiences have been shared by countless front-line health care workers at VCU, across the commonwealth and in our nation. While health care workers always have put their patients first, the sacrifices they and their families have made during the COVID-19 pandemic are nothing short of incredible.

As a result, they, like Claire, are exhausted. For the past year, they’ve dealt with rising cases, mounting deaths and heart-rending grief as one family after another has lost loved ones without even the ability to be at their bedside.

Some become heroes by taking immediate and critically important action, like running into a burning building or responding to a 911 call; we are grateful for them. Others, like Claire, become heroes by risking their lives for others day after day, night after night.