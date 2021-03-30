Correspondent of the Day, March 31, 2021: Amendment addresses attorneys' pay disparity

Amendment addresses attorneys’ pay disparity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I draft this letter to call attention to the wide gulf between salaries paid to attorneys in the Richmond public defender’s office as opposed to salaries paid to attorneys in the city’s commonwealth’s attorney office and to demand its immediate rectification by supporting the budget amendment proposed by City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch.

My wife, Ashley Shapiro, is a senior public defender in the office. She routinely logs 65-to 70-hour weeks on behalf of her clients. She comes home so exhausted she falls asleep on the couch. We spend more weekends apart than together because she’s visiting clients in jail or in the office prepping cases.

The caseloads and supervision keep her overextended. The Richmond public defender’s office spends an inordinate amount of time on personnel decisions because many attorneys depart that office to work in the commonwealth attorney’s office — prosecuting our city’s poorest residents.