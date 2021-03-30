Correspondent of the Day, March 31, 2021: Amendment addresses attorneys' pay disparity

Amendment addresses attorneys’ pay disparity
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I draft this letter to call attention to the wide gulf between salaries paid to attorneys in the Richmond public defender’s office as opposed to salaries paid to attorneys in the city’s commonwealth’s attorney office and to demand its immediate rectification by supporting the budget amendment proposed by City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch.
My wife, Ashley Shapiro, is a senior public defender in the office. She routinely logs 65-to 70-hour weeks on behalf of her clients. She comes home so exhausted she falls asleep on the couch. We spend more weekends apart than together because she’s visiting clients in jail or in the office prepping cases.
The caseloads and supervision keep her overextended. The Richmond public defender’s office spends an inordinate amount of time on personnel decisions because many attorneys depart that office to work in the commonwealth attorney’s office — prosecuting our city’s poorest residents.
There, attorneys annually make $20,000 to $40,000 more because the city of Richmond supplements their salaries. The city literally has placed its finger on the scales of justice in favor of the commonwealth. Entry-level attorneys at the commonwealth attorney’s office are compensated at almost the same salary as attorneys practicing for 10 years.
Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration publicly claims to be an ally of the cause but does nothing to reconcile the gap. Year after year, city budget office finds $7 million-plus to fund the commonwealth attorney’s office while providing nothing to the public defender’s office.
It’s shameful.
The Richmond City Council took matters into its own hands and unanimously passed a resolution endorsing pay parity in 2020. The mandate for criminal justice reform in this city is palpable and now is the time to fulfill that commitment. Lynch’s proposed budget amendment came after Stoney’s current budget did not address the disparity.
There is no excuse not to provide the public defender’s office with a level playing field. The disparity in pay is an indignity to my wife and to her colleagues, and another example of the Stoney administration’s empty promises and backward priorities.
Conor Shapiro.
Richmond.