Correspondent of the Day, March 4, 2021: Despite virus, recall silver-lining moments

Despite virus, recall silver-lining moments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After an extended visit in central Virginia to assist a close family member recovering from surgery, I am reminded of the prevailing cultural sentiments that formed my worldview during childhood, which were reinforced on returning during middle age before transferring away again.

Strangers wave from their passing cars when I walk the family dog. On trips to the grocery store and pharmacy, helpful people are personable and proficient in their demeanor and service.

My grandchildren’s virtual teachers are amazing individuals who also are extraordinary educators. Medical professionals are competent and supportive, and some are able to make patients feel that they personally are vested in their well-being.

Neighbors demonstrate what the word neighborly means in the fullest sense. And family and friends go the extra mile to make hard times bearable and better as best they can.

There is a truism that says bad news sells newspapers. And local nightly news is a reminder of how tough things are in these trying times.