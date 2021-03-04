Correspondent of the Day, March 5, 2021: Helping the homeless is community problem

Helping the homeless

is community problem

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is difficult to imagine the struggles homeless people encounter every day. The basics, which most of us take for granted — such as shelter, food, warm clothes and cleanliness — either are in short supply or completely lacking. Some suffer from active addiction or mental health issues, which make it difficult to work or properly care for themselves. Some have lost their jobs due to the pandemic or other unfortunate life events. Reading articles such as one in this past week’s RTD compels me to picture myself cold and homeless. Yet, I know I do not understand the depth of their despair.

There are agencies that provide shelter but for different reasons, some individuals prefer the street. Rhonda Sneed’s nonprofit recently had provided cots, so people did not have to sleep on the ground. On Thursday, those cots were thrown away, along with many of their meager belongings. One man commented that he left for a few minutes but when he returned, everything he owned was gone. Reporter Mark Robinson mentioned in his article a recent visit by first lady Jill Biden that curiously coincided with this sudden cleanup. He left the reader to question these corresponding events.