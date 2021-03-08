Correspondent of the Day, March 9, 2021: Pandemic needs many good social workers

Pandemic needs many good social workers

I was moved by two recent Times-Dispatch items outlining the real human impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable and the grace some of our people chose to show. The story outlined the life of a homeless man, Richard “Red” Brown, who lived in the area of Belvidere and Broad streets. While homeless, Red was a friend of many who always looked to help others first, offering kind words and advice. Red recently passed, but nearly 100 folks paid respects at a recent candlelight memorial. These people recognized Red’s humanity, not his homelessness. The second, a Letter to the Editor, described consistent and deliberate generosity of the staff at Arianna’s Italian Grill in Lakeside toward a man with special needs. Absent normal support services due to COVID-19, the restaurant staff warmly welcomed the gentleman’s viisits and even assisted him in getting medical attention when injured from a fall.