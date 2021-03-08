Correspondent of the Day, March 9, 2021: Pandemic needs many good social workers

Pandemic needs many good social workers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was moved by two recent Times-Dispatch items outlining the real human impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable and the grace some of our people chose to show. The story outlined the life of a homeless man, Richard “Red” Brown, who lived in the area of Belvidere and Broad streets. While homeless, Red was a friend of many who always looked to help others first, offering kind words and advice. Red recently passed, but nearly 100 folks paid respects at a recent candlelight memorial. These people recognized Red’s humanity, not his homelessness. The second, a Letter to the Editor, described consistent and deliberate generosity of the staff at Arianna’s Italian Grill in Lakeside toward a man with special needs. Absent normal support services due to COVID-19, the restaurant staff warmly welcomed the gentleman’s viisits and even assisted him in getting medical attention when injured from a fall.
The pandemic will leave scar tissue on all of us. But the most vulnerable have borne the brunt with the disruption of lower-wage jobs, some of which permanently are disrupted, bringing festering social ills to the fore. Yes, homelessness has become its own pandemic.
But the above stories just are about people helping people. People doing acts of kindness out of respect for humankind regardless of race, religion, financial stature or political affiliation; and outside of the damaging framework of the false binary world in which we live.
I am reminded of the last lines of the Social Worker Oath:
“I will maintain the utmost respect for the inherent dignity and worth of every human being even under threat to myself.
“I make these promises solemnly, freely and upon my honor.”
Now more than ever, we all need to be good social workers.
James A. Trotta.
Midlothian.