Correspondent of the Day, May 11, 2021: Cherish old media, send letters, read books

Cherish old media, send letters, read books

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I miss old media. Old media makes someone pause to consume it. Old media makes a person pause to create it. Old media is tactile and concrete. Old media isn’t about instant gratification, it’s about the process.

New media has its place, heck, I wouldn’t have a job without it, but who’s with me for bringing back the old media? What ever happened to ink on paper? Stamps in the corner? Dusty smelling books on a shelf? I’m a Thursday-to-Sunday Richmond Times-Dispatch subscriber. I’m a handwritten thank-you note writer. I like to hold a book in my hands while I unapologetically flip through the pages, anxiously awaiting what’s about to unfold, blissfully unaware of the next chapter’s header or thoughts of the previous reader who has flipped those pages before me.

I work in communications. My world is defined by pixels, clicks, likes and shares. But that world can be so divisive. With a few taps, words are torpedoed from one IP (Internet Protocol) address to the next, without a care for whom it hits or offends.