Correspondent of the Day, May 12, 2021: State's priority: ABC stores or DMV offices?

State’s priority: ABC stores or DMV offices?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The commonwealth of Virginia has done a remarkable job during the pandemic of ensuring that Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) stores are open seven days a week for customers to purchase spirits of their choice. Yes, social distancing guidelines are in place for customers, plexiglass barriers protect employees and computers routinely operate as the state coffers continue to receive revenue.

Conversely, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) during the pandemic closed its locations to the public during the early months and urged the public to pursue online options to conduct business. This option was acceptable for some customers, but the response rate was slow.

If you called the DMV during the pandemic months of 2020, one would receive notification that the locations no longer were accepting calls for that day and instructed to (only once) email your concern. Unfortunately, DMV locations fell further behind in updating expired driver’s licenses andt itle transfers, etc. And if you are fortunate to have an appointment to visit a DMV location, you will find social distancing guidelines are in place for customers, plexiglass barriers to protect employees and computers operating Monday to Friday to collect revenue for state coffers.