Correspondent of the Day, May 13, 2021: Tourism industry cheers lift of virus restrictions

Tourism industry hopeful of virus restrictions lift

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud the recent announcement by Gov. Ralph Northam stating his plans to hopefully lift COVID-19 restrictions on June 15. This is great news for our local tourism sector, economy and community.

The pandemic has decimated the hospitality industry everywhere, including our region. While we are in the early stages of recovery and seeing positive indicators in sports tourism and leisure travel, the current indoor restrictions are hindering our ability to compete with nearby states for meetings and other visitor-driven conferences and events that spur our region’s economy.

Getting meetings and conventions back and operating safely is important. These events directly support small businesses and jobs in our community — from vendors and caterers whom organizers hire — to the nearby restaurants and retailers that attendees patronize.

Richmond Region Tourism’s team and staff at local hotels are working hard to book meetings for the future. However, without a clear runway for re-engagement, it is a near impossible task. This recent news about easing mitigation measures will ensure that events stay in the commonwealth and will successfully help us compete for future business.