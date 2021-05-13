Correspondent of the Day, May 15, 2021: Pedestrian and bike state-of-emergency?

Pedestrian and bike
state-of-emergency?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Virginia should put emergency funding into sidewalks and bike paths because of any potential gasoline shortage.
Currently the governor of Georgia has hit the panic button, suspending the state’s gas taxes, which only affect gas prices in Georgia by 29 cents per gallon. The reality is that gas prices easily could go up by four to six times more than 29 cents, if the gasoline supply goes from bad to worse.
Virginians might panic if the supply of gasoline is cut off to our beloved gas-loving automobiles. In the wake of any attack shutting down Virginia’s biggest oil pipeline, Virginia's governor should declare a pedestrian and bike state of emergency.
The reason why any oil pipeline attack is a pedestrian emergency is that it could cause a surge in the number of pedestrians and bikes navigating the area’s local streets, most of which lack sidewalks and pedestrian crossing signals.
A lot of roads like U.S. Route 60 and Huguenot Road only are built for automobiles even though pedestrians walk on them. The gasoline shortage shows how poorly planned Virginia’s transportation system is toward pedestrians, and how hard-wired it is toward making people have to drive automobiles.
Other situations, such as Old Buckingham Road in Chesterfield County, force you to drive to nearby stores that might only be a mile from your house because there is no safe place to walk.
The pedestrian state of emergency could have billions in federal disaster funds be used to build thousands of sidewalks across Virginia. The commonwealth could use some of the federal emergency relief fund to pay for sidewalks.
Or, Virginia could use $400-million out of its $730 million budget surplus toward the pedestrian emergency to build sidewalks.
Carl Schwendeman.
Powhatan.