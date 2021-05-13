Correspondent of the Day, May 15, 2021: Pedestrian and bike state-of-emergency?

Pedestrian and bike

state-of-emergency?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia should put emergency funding into sidewalks and bike paths because of any potential gasoline shortage.

Currently the governor of Georgia has hit the panic button, suspending the state’s gas taxes, which only affect gas prices in Georgia by 29 cents per gallon. The reality is that gas prices easily could go up by four to six times more than 29 cents, if the gasoline supply goes from bad to worse.

Virginians might panic if the supply of gasoline is cut off to our beloved gas-loving automobiles. In the wake of any attack shutting down Virginia’s biggest oil pipeline, Virginia's governor should declare a pedestrian and bike state of emergency.

The reason why any oil pipeline attack is a pedestrian emergency is that it could cause a surge in the number of pedestrians and bikes navigating the area’s local streets, most of which lack sidewalks and pedestrian crossing signals.