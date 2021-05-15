Correspondent of the Day, May 16, 2021: Use surplus to fund Internet connectivity

Use surplus to fund Internet connectivity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am excited by the bounty of funds to be collected by Virginia state government, because it offers an unique opportunity to address my biggest desire for the commonwealth — internet connectivity. Now is a generational opportunity to wire Virginia homes and businesses for the future of commerce, health, education and, in fact, way of life.

First, we need to lay internet backbones to all reaches of the commonwealth’s interstates and U.S. primary highways, connected to the internet exchanges in Northern Virginia and with the transoceanic cable terminuses in eastern Henrico County. And 500 terabit cable bundles should be laid in a public-private partnership with Virginia’s telecommunications firms providing discount, reliable, redundant connections to new and existing business consumers located throughout the state.