Correspondent of the Day, May 18, 2021: Volunteers needed to aid elderly with appointments

Volunteers needed to aid elderly with appointments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield has a critical need for volunteer drivers who are older than age 25 to transport seniors to medical and dental appointments, grocery stores and food pantries. Senior clients have been vaccinated and need to make up appointments since the first of the year.
All volunteer drivers receive a personal protection kit graciously supplied by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. The kits include a thermometer, gloves, masks, disinfecting spray, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Areas with the greatest need for drivers include Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell. Can you help by offering a few hours to provide a ride to a senior?
The center also is looking for volunteer instructors to teach classes online, virtually and in person. If you have a passion for a subject and would love to share it with our students, please join us.
Become a part of this close-knit volunteer community.
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield’s mission is to enrich the lives of adults ages 60 and older by offering volunteer opportunities for community service and lifelong learning, and helping them remain healthy, active, safe and independent.
Shepherd’s Center’s volunteers provide free, accompanied transportation to medical appointments, prescription pickup, food pantries and grocery stores as well as a minor home repair service called “Handy Hands.” Beyond staying healthy and safe, volunteers are instructors in the learning program, which allows seniors to engage their minds and stay involved.
This past year, Shepherd’s Center volunteers:
- Provided 1,143 rides to necessary appointments and shopping and enrolled more than 668 seniors;
- Made 160 minor home repair visits to help those who are on fixed incomes;
- Offered 80 educational classes with 245 registrations; and
- Provided 1,200 low-cost meals for lunch forum attendees.
For information about the center, call (804) 706-9198 or visit: shepcenter.org
Susan McCammon, Executive Director.
Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield.