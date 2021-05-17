Correspondent of the Day, May 18, 2021: Volunteers needed to aid elderly with appointments

Volunteers needed to aid elderly with appointments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield has a critical need for volunteer drivers who are older than age 25 to transport seniors to medical and dental appointments, grocery stores and food pantries. Senior clients have been vaccinated and need to make up appointments since the first of the year.

All volunteer drivers receive a personal protection kit graciously supplied by the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond. The kits include a thermometer, gloves, masks, disinfecting spray, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Areas with the greatest need for drivers include Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell. Can you help by offering a few hours to provide a ride to a senior?

The center also is looking for volunteer instructors to teach classes online, virtually and in person. If you have a passion for a subject and would love to share it with our students, please join us.

Become a part of this close-knit volunteer community.