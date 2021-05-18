Correspondent of the Day, May 19, 2021: Act to aid coverage, limb-loss challenges

Act to aid coverage, limb-loss challenges

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

More than 2 million Americans live with limb loss or limb difference, but two-thirds won’t receive a prosthetic device. There is not much information to explain why or if people are getting access to the care they need. That’s why I’m urging U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats from Virginia, and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, to co-sponsor the Triple A Study Act (Senate Bill 1089 and House Resolution 2461).

The Triple A Study Act solves this problem by identifying the best care practices for people living with limb loss and limb difference. It studies specific challenges, including how often people are denied coverage for devices, and outcomes such as whether patients can return to work. Medicare, the Department of Veterans Affairs system and private insurers all will benefit from this information.

As a member of the limb loss and limb difference community, my experience obtaining a prosthetic device was difficult. I want other people living with limb loss to have the same opportunity so they can live the lives they want to live.

The Triple A Study Act is important because it will improve the health of millions of people living with limb loss or limb difference.