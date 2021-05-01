Correspondent of the Day, May 2, 2021: Drive smart, responsibly: You're not the only one

Drive smart, responsibly: You’re not the only one

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I had to chuckle when I read the “Drive Smarter” editorial in the April 29 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I have occasion to frequent Interstates 95 and 64, primarily south and east of Richmond. Driving the posted speed limit in the I-95 safety corridor will get you dirty looks, unkind hand gestures and lots of honking horns. In fact, I suspect if the Virginia State Police wanted, they literally could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the state coffers simply by enforcing the posted speed limit plus 10 miles per hour. The additional dollars should more than offset the cost of hiring more troopers to police that road.

And bravo for the hands-free driving law. However, based on what I’ve observed, many folks continue to hold their phones. I understand that the police have too few resources and too many more serious issues, but isn’t enforcement of laws, particularly new laws, an important way to get the public to obey them?