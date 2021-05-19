Correspondent of the Day, May 20, 2021: Employee turned owner gains new perspective

Employee turned owner gains new perspective

As an employee working different jobs, I always wanted more pay. It didn’t matter where it came from; I just thought I deserved more. Later on — as the owner of a packing and shipping store with seven employees, paying salaries and keeping the business solvent — I now have a far different perspective.

I don’t blame employees for wanting more money. In America, 99% of businesses are not the big, cash-rich corporate types. They are the small businesses that are vital for towns and cities, comprising 44% of the economy. They are the lifeblood of our community, as they create two-thirds of new jobs.

I have a challenge for all the folks who think there is a money tree out back to pluck and pay higher salaries. Take your greatest passion and start your own business. Bring in friends and relatives as investors to own the business with you. Make sure that you pay employees who know nothing about your enterprise at least $15 an hour. Of course, the folks who are experienced now will demand $20 to $25 per hour, or more. I hope you survive. This is bare-bones, simple economics. It appears that there are too many politicians today who believe in the money tree.