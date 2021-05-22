 Skip to main content
Correspondent of the Day, May 23, 2021: Church Hill tunnel should be maintained
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is unfortunate that the city of Richmond does not recognize nor maintain the Church Hill Tunnel in a more significant way. In researching the tunnel for a report, I found it interesting but was surprised by the lack of maintenance at the entries. The tunnel was constructed in 1875 and served as an active tunnel until 1902. During maintenance on the tunnel, it collapsed on Oct. 2, 1925, trapping many workers inside. Now the amazing tunnel and its history seem to be forgotten. The west entrance is on private property and has a gate around the sealed entrance, while the east entrance sits on a neglected, overgrown lot. I hope the city of Richmond brings life back to the Church Hill Tunnel and its history.

Oscar Leemon, age 10.

Richmond.

