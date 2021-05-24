Correspondent of the Day, May 25, 2021: Parking must be part of new development

Parking must be part

of new development

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a former citizen planner in another of Virginia’s first cities, I read with interest the Richmond Times-Dispatch May 19 story regarding a proposal before Richmond’s City Council to eliminate existing parking requirements related to real estate development. I cannot imagine a more effective way to exacerbate the critical shortage of parking space that has become the norm in many of this city’s high-density neighborhoods.

No real estate development occurs in a vacuum. For better or worse, the development of any parcel of land inevitably impacts the properties around it and those who live or work in the surrounding area. Sound land use principles dictate that all development should be tailored to minimize adverse impacts on the use, enjoyment and value of nearby properties. Abandoning off-street parking requirements for future development or redevelopment poses the real risk of doing just the opposite.