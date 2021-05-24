Correspondent of the Day, May 25, 2021: Parking must be part of new development

Parking must be part
of new development
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a former citizen planner in another of Virginia’s first cities, I read with interest the Richmond Times-Dispatch May 19 story regarding a proposal before Richmond’s City Council to eliminate existing parking requirements related to real estate development. I cannot imagine a more effective way to exacerbate the critical shortage of parking space that has become the norm in many of this city’s high-density neighborhoods.
No real estate development occurs in a vacuum. For better or worse, the development of any parcel of land inevitably impacts the properties around it and those who live or work in the surrounding area. Sound land use principles dictate that all development should be tailored to minimize adverse impacts on the use, enjoyment and value of nearby properties. Abandoning off-street parking requirements for future development or redevelopment poses the real risk of doing just the opposite.
In an ideal world, Richmond would consist of a series of mixed-use communities, each offering convenient shopping and services, and all interconnected by a world-class mass transit system. In such a world, ready access to automobile transportation would fairly be viewed as more of a luxury than a necessity. Unfortunately, such a Richmond does not exist yet. Until it does, elimination of off-street parking requirements for new development or redevelopment is an idea whose time has not yet come.