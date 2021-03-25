Correspondent of the Day, May 26, 2021: Proven: No voter fraud found in 2020 election

Proven: No voter fraud found in 2020 election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

John Hutcheson, in his March 22 Letter to the Editor, “For the People Act ensures illegal votes,” has missed something obvious: There is no voter fraud problem.

How do we know this? Our nation just conducted a real-world test in the 2020 election. Every state election office and 60-plus court cases affirmed that fact: No voter fraud problem. In the five contested swing states, officials of both parties conducted multiple recounts (sometimes twice), verified signatures and other investigations, all with the president and his allies pressuring them about voter fraud. Former President Donald Trump had two months and massive resources to find any fraud, and his political and media allies tried their hardest. They compiled many affidavits that alleged misdoing but were found not to be fraudulent. They pushed many angles that alleged misdoing that were debunked by the real world. No fraud was found.

This conclusion has been verified in the past, over and over. But the scrutiny after the recent election should put an end to all talk of a voter fraud problem. There is none. Period.