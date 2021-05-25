Correspondent of the Day, May 26: Alzheimer's advocates lobby at U.S. Congress

Alzheimer’s advocates lobby at U.S. Congress

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 150,000 in Virginia in addition to their 349,000 caregivers. As an Alzheimer’s advocate and a former caregiver for my mother, who died in 2011, it is my honor to represent them.

Without medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans struggling with Alzheimer’s is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050 — more than two times the current number. Compare this to decreases in some cancers and other serious diseases, and this trend is even more alarming. As a volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America.

This past week, I attended the 2021 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum. Held virtually this year, Alzheimer’s advocates from across the nation met with their congressional members and their staffs.

Others and myself met with U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s. Specifically, we urged them to: