Correspondent of the Day, May 26: Alzheimer's advocates lobby at U.S. Congress

Alzheimer’s advocates lobby at U.S. Congress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including 150,000 in Virginia in addition to their 349,000 caregivers. As an Alzheimer’s advocate and a former caregiver for my mother, who died in 2011, it is my honor to represent them.
Without medical breakthroughs, the number of Americans struggling with Alzheimer’s is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050 — more than two times the current number. Compare this to decreases in some cancers and other serious diseases, and this trend is even more alarming. As a volunteer at the Alzheimer’s Association, I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across America.
This past week, I attended the 2021 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum. Held virtually this year, Alzheimer’s advocates from across the nation met with their congressional members and their staffs.
Others and myself met with U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, to explain why Congress must continue to prioritize legislative action against Alzheimer’s. Specifically, we urged them to:
- Cosponsor the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act, Senate Bill (SB) 1125 and House Resolution (HR) 2517;
- Cosponsor the ENACT Act (SB 1548, HR 3085), which seeks to increase representation in Alzheimer’s clinical trials among traditionally underrepresented groups — Blacks, Hispanics and Native Americans;
- Support a $289 million increase for Alzheimer’s research at the National Institutes of Health to attempt to slow, stop or cure the disease; and
- Cosponsor the bipartisan Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Act (SB 56, HR 1474) to expand training and support services for families and caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s.
Please join the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging McEachin to invest in policies that address the critical national public health challenge that this disease poses. To learn more, visit: alzimpact.org
Steve Rhodes.
Richmond.