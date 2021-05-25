Correspondent of the Day, May 27, 2021: Wildlife killing contests should be restricted

Wildlife killing contests

should be restricted

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the assistant secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment under former President Jimmy Carter, a former president of Defenders of Wildlife and a former editor of Virginia Wildlife magazine, I am writing to express my intense opposition to wildlife killing contests. The Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources should prohibit the use of prizes of value in predator killing contests and discourage such contests across the Commonwealth.

Wildlife killing contests — events in which people compete for cash and prizes such as guns to kill the most, largest, or even smallest animals — are the opposite of “fair chase” sport hunting, a commendable activity. They destroy beautiful animals that have made wildlife viewing a major form of outdoor recreation and they deplete populations of useful small predators that support a healthy ecosystem.