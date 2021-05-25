Correspondent of the Day, May 27, 2021: Wildlife killing contests should be restricted

Wildlife killing contests
should be restricted
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the assistant secretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment under former President Jimmy Carter, a former president of Defenders of Wildlife and a former editor of Virginia Wildlife magazine, I am writing to express my intense opposition to wildlife killing contests. The Virginia Board of Wildlife Resources should prohibit the use of prizes of value in predator killing contests and discourage such contests across the Commonwealth.
Wildlife killing contests — events in which people compete for cash and prizes such as guns to kill the most, largest, or even smallest animals — are the opposite of “fair chase” sport hunting, a commendable activity. They destroy beautiful animals that have made wildlife viewing a major form of outdoor recreation and they deplete populations of useful small predators that support a healthy ecosystem.
Wildlife killing contests offer no management benefits. They do nothing to address human-wildlife conflict because they do not target the individual predator, area or time when depredation occurred. Native carnivores take few livestock, and science points to nonlethal methods as best practices to prevent conflict. Nonlethal tools such as fences and guard dogs are effective, targeted, and address the causes of conflicts.
Killing contests promote the wanton waste of our state’s natural resources and give a black eye to the responsible hunting community. Responsible hunters support wildlife conservation through open hunting seasons on prey species, such as deer and turkey. Contest participants are not hunters. Images of dead animals piled up and treated with disrespect only offer the public an image of violence and waste.
Predator killing contests are a blood sport akin to dog fighting. Seven states now restrict predator hunting. Virginia should become the eighth now and demonstrate enlightened leadership in this regard.
Rupert Cutler.
Roanoke.