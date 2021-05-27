Correspondent of the Day, May 28, 2021: Proposal to end litter at trout-stocked lakes

Proposal to end litter

at trout-stocked lakes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Having recently returned from three days of trout fishing in the North River area of George Washington National Forest, my friend and I were appalled at the litter along the North River Road and Elkhorn Lake areas. Unfortunately this is not an uncommon experience, especially on any waters where the stocking of trout by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) takes place throughout the year. These stocked trout are a source of food and recreation to many people as witnessed by the strings of fish being carried out and the beer cans, bait containers, paper wrappers and bags left behind.

Laws prohibiting litter do not work when there are so few DWR conservation officers to patrol large areas. No one pays any attention, knowing that they are not going to be caught. The DWR needs to adopt a new approach to force people to do what’s right or suffer the consequences.

I propose that the DWR publicly announce that it is going to regularly inspect these areas for litter — 24 hours before and one week after — any stocking of fish takes place, and, if an inordinate amount of litter is observed, there will be no stocking until it is cleaned up.