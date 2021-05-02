Correspondent of the Day, May 3, 2021: FDA should continue health care accessibility

FDA should continue health care accessibility

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A great advancement for women’s health care concerning a prescription drug was noted in an April 13 Associated Press story in The Times-Dispatch.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reversed the prior administration’s decision concerning mifepristone, commonly known as RU-486. Women seeking the prescription medication no longer would be required to visit a doctor’s office or a clinic to receive the medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic. This accessibility should continue postpandemic.

I am a married mother of three children, a full-time employee and a graduate student in public health. I have taken mifepristone once before after miscarrying. In fact, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that mifepristone significantly can improve the safe and effective medical management of an early pregnancy loss. Mifepristone already is known in the medical community to be a safe medication; the political maneuvers to ban this medication are not supported by scientific data. In fact, ACOG data shows that the medication has been used by more than 3 million women in the U.S. since its approval by the FDA in 2000.