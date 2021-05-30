Correspondent of the Day, May 31: Many died in combat to preserve freedom

Many died in combat

to preserve freedom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Often, we forget that Memorial Day is a day not for merchandise sales or the unofficial start of summer. But rather it is a day set aside to honor those brave men and women who have fallen during the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

On this solemn day, there will be cemeteries all across the nation where loved ones will pay their humble respects and quiet tribute to a father, mother, sister or brother. The loss might be fresh, or it might only be a distant but still painful memory.

Many Americans since the Revolutionary War selflessly have laid down their lives so that others may live — a testament that freedom truly is not free and often indeed comes at a heavy price.

On this day when we honor their sacrifice, it is appropriate that we revisit the words to The American’s Creed, passed as a resolution by the U.S. House of Representatives on April 3, 1918: