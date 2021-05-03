 Skip to main content
Correspondent of the Day, May 4, 2021: 'Parney' brings joy to minor league ball
Correspondent of the Day, May 4, 2021: 'Parney' brings joy to minor league ball

COD Letter, May 4, 2021 (Tuesday)

‘Parney’ brings joy

to minor league ball

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Praise for Todd “Parney” Parnell, chief executive officer of the minor league baseball team, wearer of outrageous pants and exuberant cheerleader of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Never letting the antiquated ballpark nor the long-promised new one dim his enthusiasm, Parney consistently has brought joy and fun to the minor league’s park. And in Sunday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch, Parney said he hopes the ballpark is “a healing place.”

Thank you, Parney, for believing and delivering.

Kakki Aydolotte.

Powhatan.

