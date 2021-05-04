Correspondent of the Day, May 5, 2021: Virginia ranks sixth in human trafficking

Virginia ranks sixth

in human trafficking

It is time that we look out for our homeless adults and children, as well as children in the foster care system. These individuals are more vulnerable to becoming victims of human trafficking, which does not discriminate among women, men, children, youth or those who are foreign to a nation or a country’s own citizens. Globally, the profit from trafficking is $150 billion a year. Each year more than 200,000 Americans are victims. You might not think of this as happening in our backyard, but it is. In 2018, there were almost 200 identified cases of human trafficking in Virginia. That is only the identified cases. Many victims and cases go unidentified. In Virginia, this figure has been increasing since 2018. Virginia has become a hot spot because Interstates 64, 95 and 295 intersect here. Virginia is ranked sixth in in the nation for active human trafficking cases. This is happening in our backyard. Individuals are taking advantage of vulnerable populations and it is time we take a stand. If you suspect human trafficking or something seems off, then call (866) 347-2423 and report it to federal law enforcement officials. You might just save someone’s life. Be safe: What if a victim is your child or your loved one?