Correspondent of the Day, May 7, 2021: America's diplomats need personnel, resources

America’s diplomats need personnel, resources

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired member of the United States Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in seven foreign countries for more than 20 years. I write this to emphasize Foreign Service Day — May 7 — a day designated by the U.S. Congress to honor active-duty and retired American diplomats.

The past year of devastation and uncertainty has been difficult for everyone. This includes members of our Foreign Service who have remained on the front lines throughout the pandemic, working to bring more than 100,000 Americans home safely, and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.

Diplomacy and development are our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats. However, for diplomacy and development to once again take the premier place in foreign policy, we must strengthen our Foreign Service. Our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. China even has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and more personnel.