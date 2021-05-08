Correspondent of the Day, May 9, 2021: Mom's many sacrifices become lifetime memories

Mom’s many sacrifices become lifetime memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“Paradise lies under the feet of the mother.” Although this is a religious saying, it is something that I learned at an early age. Only after leaving my mother to attend medical school did I realize the actual meaning behind this saying. I have learned that the role of a mother entails making endless sacrifices starting even from before her child comes into this world. Mothers spend sleepless nights trying to comfort little ones. They sacrifice their own comfort and relaxation time to make sure we are ready to face tomorrow. Being a mother also includes exercising patience during temper tantrums, crying bouts and stubborn streaks — even when your child is a 28-year-old with board exams around the corner.

Every May, many countries around the world commemorate mothers for their lifelong sacrifices, love and care. Growing up, we forget to take time to appreciate the little sacrifices our mothers make that shape us into the individuals we become. It isn’t until much later that we realize the importance of their sacrifices. I myself did not value the luxury of having clean bedsheets, a hot meal or a warm hug whenever I felt sad or overwhelmed until I was miles away from my mother. It is her love alone that has carried me through life.