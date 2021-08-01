Correspondent of the Day, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021: In this war, we are our own worst enemy

In this war, we are

our own worst enemy

We increasingly are a nation of softies. Only the elderly recall living through the polio epidemic, and they are glad to have and follow protective guidelines for COVID-19. The younger generations have no memory of long sieges, from illness or war, on American soil. They can’t relate to Europeans who recall months of living underground while bombs rained down on their neighborhoods. They were terrified, but they mustered the patience to endure for as long as it took.

We have no similar collective experience to draw from. So we rebel against measures designed to protect us, are impatient that it’s taking so long and is inconvenient, and defy the experts who try to help — biting the hands that feed us. We are paying a heavy price, much of it from our own defiance and superstition. We are the people of the “me, mine, now” generations and have no patience for waiting. If a military war should ever happen here, we’d be woefully unprepared to cope as Europeans did. COVID-19 is our war, and too many of us are our own worst enemy.