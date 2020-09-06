Correspondent of the Day, Sept. 7, 2020: You don't change bad laws by breaking them

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You don’t change bad laws by breaking them

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am amazed at the so-called solutions put forth in Correspondent of the Day David Abraham’s letter, “Is lawsuit engendering contempt for the law,” as to how to get removed the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue. To begin with, the law is the law, no matter how old it might be.

This letter-writer seems to think the courts can just vote the way they want to vote. In a recent conversation with a Virginia jurist, the individual stated that sometimes one must vote against one’s preferences, because it might be necessary to uphold the law. How many in the Virginia judiciary does Abraham know? Does he know that other judges/justices also believe that they must uphold the law whether they like it or agree with it?

Abraham suggests that if the judges/justices won’t vote the way he thinks they should, he wants the governor to circumvent the law. He writes: “We have been taught to disobey bad laws.” I never taught my children to disobey “bad” laws and neither have other law-abiding citizens. Many beautiful cities have been destroyed because people are doing exactly that — disobeying laws they don’t like.