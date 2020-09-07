Correspondent of the Day, Sept. 8, 2020: Reader thanks dedicated newspaper carriers

Reader thanks dedicated newspaper carriers

I have started my day reading the newspaper for the past 50 years. Even when I had to leave home at 6:15 a.m. to teach in a Chesterfield County high school, I did my best to scan the day’s news before racing out the door. In these years of technology, my husband reads the E-Edition, but I still prefer the hard copy.

I always have been grateful for the men and women who get up in the middle of the night to deliver the papers. On a recent morning, my gratitude grew. When I headed out to the street at 6:05 a.m., I was happy to see the headlights coming down our dark road. As the car stopped in front of my home, the paper carrier yelled, “Good morning,” and opened his car door. “I’ll bring it to you,” he said. The next thing I knew, this thoughtful young man had walked up my driveway and put the paper into my hands. I thanked him but forgot to ask his name. To this gentleman, and all of the carriers who sacrifice sleep for the readers of The Times-Dispatch, thank you for all that you do.