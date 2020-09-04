Correspondent of the Day, September 5, 2020: Honor the 9/11 fallen by helping heal the nation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Honor the 9/11 fallen by helping heal the nation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we approach the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, we never should forget the loss of 2,977 innocent American lives. Many simply were at their work desks and had no idea that Sept. 11 would be their last day on earth, while others — such as brave first responders and the “Let’s Roll” passengers and crew of Flight 93 — willingly sacrificed their lives so others might live.

Sept. 11 brought us together as a nation against the common foe of terrorism. Unfortunately, as we approach this November’s election, our nation is torn asunder by political strife, petty bickering and partisanship, none of which contributes to moving our great nation forward.

I lost 27 good friends and co-workers in the Pentagon, and I think of and pray for them and their families every day. They made the ultimate sacrifice, proving with their lives that freedom truly is not free. Many of them had spent years away from their families on extended six- to eight-month deployments at sea, and their tour in the Navy Command Center was going to be their last assignment before a well-deserved retirement and time spent with their families.