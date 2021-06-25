Courtney Malveaux column: It's time for Virginia to follow the science

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Virginia agencies have frustrated employers with conflicting policies.
The most problematic is the standard enforced by the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program, Virginia’s version of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
This past year, Gov. Ralph Northam urged the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to rush to enact a VOSH standard to address COVID-19. Once it passed, proponents crowed on national cable news shows about how Virginia was the first in the nation to promulgate COVID-19 workplace regulations. Today, Virginia has one of the strictest standards in the country.
Unfortunately, the VOSH standard was counterproductive. It produced 60 pages of minute details, including laundry lists of requirements for infectious disease plans and PowerPoint trainings.
Stressed employers who could have spent scant time implementing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) best practices instead spent hours on needless paperwork and box-checking exercises. We treated a public health crisis like a workplace hazard, and this was the result.
This static standard has fallen far out of step with the science. We now have a law that governs employers in June, but includes mask mandates and other requirements that are based on the science of January. While the pandemic recedes, the law remains frozen in time.
Case in point: In January, the board intentionally decided to enact a permanent version of the standard that made no allowances for vaccinated employees. At the time, vaccinations were just starting to become available. Since then, more than half of Virginians have been fully vaccinated, and the CDC lifted masking and social distancing requirements for them.
The VOSH standard enables workers to follow CDC guidance, but only when it provides “equal or greater protection.” And the standard still requires face coverings for employees who are not distanced from others, regardless of vaccination status. Sounds like a mask mandate to me.
VOSH tried to “fix” discrepancies between the science and the law in its online “Q&A.” But website guidance isn’t law. The standard is. And now the standard has forced employers to make the impossible choice between following the science and following the law.
Northam also tried to undo the damage by declaring in an executive order that face coverings between vaccinated persons no longer are required. But a federal court ruled this past year that OSHA has primary jurisdiction over workplace safety.
The wishes of governors are pre-empted by federal laws like the Occupational Safety and Health Act, no matter how many orders governors declare.
Thankfully, all is not lost. Virginia has an opportunity to get state and federal agencies and employers all on the same page. Northam asked the board to meet, and a tentative meeting has been set for June 29 to consider options, which will be followed by a public comment period and another meeting later to take action.
The Northam administration could propose amending the standard to sync up with today’s best practices. But that would just put a Band-Aid on the problem. The science has outpaced the law throughout the pandemic. That won’t stop. Kicking the can down the road will only frustrate employers who will have to obey changes made in June, even after the science again changes in July.
The smart move is to get out of the business of trying to regulate our way out of a pandemic. The board has an opportunity to repeal this outdated standard and enable employers to return their focus where it belongs — on best practices as they are recommended in real time by CDC.
If the board repeals the standard, adherents of a regulatory state need not panic. OSHA enacted an emergency temporary standard that covers health care workers who remain the most vulnerable in the pandemic’s waning days.
OSHA also published guidance for all other workplaces, and it is considering an infectious diseases standard. And the General Assembly empowered VOSH to police recognized hazards through Virginia’s general duty clause, a “catch-all” provision that covers hazards not addressed by a specific standard.
Under President Joe Biden, OSHA has tripled general duty clause citations for COVID-19 exposures, which proves that this tool is a viable enforcement tool if Virginia decides to use it as well. Virginia will not be left without tools if it repeals its standard and follows OSHA.
The Safety and Health Codes Board has an opportunity to leave this experiment of virus-specific overregulation behind. It can do so by repealing the COVID-19 standard and enabling employers to follow the science.
Courtney Malveaux is a Virginia’s immediate past labor commissioner and a former president of the National Association of Government Labor Officials. He now serves on the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board. As an attorney, he represents employers cited by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other agencies. Contact him at: CourtneyMalveaux@hotmail.com