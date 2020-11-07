 Skip to main content
Joseph Allred on Twain, elections
Timeless wisdom from

an American original

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

From American author and humorist Mark Twain: "If we would learn what the human race really is at bottom, we need only observe it in election times."

Joseph B. Allred.

Richmond.

