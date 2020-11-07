Joseph Allred on Twain, elections

Timeless wisdom from
an American original
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
From American author and humorist Mark Twain: "If we would learn what the human race really is at bottom, we need only observe it in election times."
Joseph B. Allred.
Richmond.
