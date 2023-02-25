I was glad to hear that the Mellon Foundation is giving $11 million to the city of Richmond to start building a slave trade interpretive center on the first floor of Main Street Station. I also noted Mayor Levar Stoney’s State of the City address utilizing the second level of the Main Street Station. Although there are many competing priorities for funding in the city, I am coming around from doubter to believer in the city’s plans for the building.
If Richmond is going to use the space on the first floor for a museum, and they’re getting outside support from the Mellon Foundation, perhaps it would be a good time for the General Assembly budget writers to include funds to match the Mellon contribution.
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
The Byrd Field Weather Bureau was established at Richmond’s airport in 1928. It closed temporarily from 1935 to 1938 and was reopened in the 1940s when the airport became an army airfield during World War II. The airport station was then re-established after the war in 1946 through the mid 1950s. The office was closed permanently in 1996 and operations were moved to Wakefield, Virginia.
1 of 13
R0228_POD_BALLOON
J.T. Harden (in back holding balloon), chief meteorologist at the Byrd Airport weather station, and a colleague sent up a balloon from the station in April 1952. Balloons were used to help determine atmospheric conditions.
John Wood
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-09-1967 (cutline): Fred Davis of the Byrd Field Weather Bureau measures the rain that fell there during the night and morning. From midnight to noon, 1.03 inches fell, the gauge showed. The rain is due to end in the Richmond area tonight, and the thermometer to dip from a high today in the upper 50s to a low near 30 tonight. Gradual clearing is expected tomorrow.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
07-02-1953 (cutline): Recording upper winds at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
04-13-1952: Byrd Airport Weather Bureau
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
06-11-1952 (cutline): F.L. Dix charts some storms on weather map at Byrd Field.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
03-23-1954 (cutline): Byrd Field Weather Station
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
02-21-1955 (cutline): Weathermen check on visibility at Byrd Airport. Control tower is background for W.A. Mincz (left), Joseph Harden.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-21-1960 (cutline): Weather station in Byrd Terminal is filled with complicated instruments.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Lee Simmons takes reading from rotating beam ceilometer instrument. Using detectors outside, measures height of clouds.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Weatherman Sam Trotter tracks balloon in sky with theodolite. Instrument helps determine wind speed, direction at high levels.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Walter Mincz takes national weather map over facsimile network. Maps are sent from suitland, Md., by electric impulse recording.
Staff photo
Byrd Field Weather Bureau
01-31-1960 (cutline): Miss Simmons prepares to send 30-gram, helium-filled balloon aloft. Data from balloon flight is ploted on board in foreground.
Staff photo
0111_POD_byrdaptweatherst001
In April 1952, a balloon that would help determine atmospheric conditions for airplanes was released at the Byrd Airport weather station by its chief meteorologist, J.T. Harden (right).