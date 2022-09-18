Letter: A call for reproductive freedoms

A call for reproductive freedoms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the return of the series "The Handmaid’s Tale" this week, I reflect on the time when I read the award-winning book, released in 1985, which was considered a dystopian novel.

At the time, I was the mother of three young daughters and the book was well written and not applicable to our lives in any way due to the protections of Roe v. Wade. Perhaps Canadian author Margaret Atwood was offering a warning of what our futures might hold.

As adults, my three daughters chose to have families of their own and had the freedom to be educated and achieve their career goals on their own timetables. They became parents when they were ready and able to care for their children.

With the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, it is disheartening to believe that my six grandchildren will not have the reproductive freedoms their parents and grandparents enjoyed.

Do we want to live in a male dominated theocracy such as Gilead, the fictional setting in the novel, or is the goal of our country to respect the reproductive rights of this generation and future generations?

Gail Werner.