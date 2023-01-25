 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A commonsense ‘pro-life’ compromise

A commonsense ‘pro-life’ compromise

In her recent op-ed, “Va. can find consensus on abortion law,” Republican State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant argues for finding common ground on abortion legislation within our state government. She states “I’ve … learned that in the case of abortion, Virginians don’t want extreme to be our law” and makes the case for her bill restricting abortion access to a 24-week threshold. She believes Virginia’s current law, which allows abortion up until birth, is seen as an extreme policy by many Virginians on both sides of the political aisle. I am one on the left who agrees with her.

What if we further extend her argument that Virginians don’t want extremes to dictate their laws to the gun control debate? Might there be a commonsense deal to be made between Republicans and Democrats that blunt the extremes on both these issues whereby they could support each other’s legislation? Doesn’t it seem extreme to allow firearm possession within 40 feet of a polling place, or for citizens to be able to purchase weapons of war at all, and then to buy more than one in a 30-day span?

Wouldn’t a law establishing gun-free zones on school board property count as “commonsense” legislation? How about one prohibiting individuals who are subject to a protective order from possessing a firearm, or one authorizing localities to prohibit guns at public events? These seem like no-brainers to me, yet they are all parts of legislation that Sen. Dunnavant has voted against. If she and some fellow moderate Republicans could support these commonsense issues regarding gun restrictions, I would hope that some sensible moderate Democrats could likewise support her abortion restriction bill.

This could be a true “pro-life” moment for members of each party. Let’s make a deal!

John Winn III.

Henrico.

