Letter: A connection to Queen Elizabeth

A connection to Queen Elizabeth

With the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, I wanted to share this story.

My ancestral church in Southampton County, Virginia, celebrated our 184th year. John A. Person was the founder of Persons Old Church in 1838, when the circuit-riding preachers arrived on horseback to deliver the sermon to parishioners.

Two Bibles given to the church were on display at the reunion, one by Southampton County native and former governor of Virginia Colgate W. Darden and his wife, Constance duPont Darden. Also a Bible of 1898 was on display.

Many families from the Carolinas and Virginia came to reunite and remember ancestors. The church cemetery was well visited as attendees paid tribute. Food, fellowship and music made for a wonderful day

A couple years back, I wrote a note to Queen Elizabeth with a photo of some in attendance, including some senior members that have since passed on. I shared how my family began arriving from England in the 1600s and settled in Virginia and the Carolinas.

I received a letter dated Aug. 28, 2010, from Balmoral Castle that acknowledged my note.

It said:

"Dear Mr. Person,

The Queen wishes me to write and thank you for your card and message and for the photograph and message you enclosed.

Her Majesty thought it kind of you to tell her about your ancestors who sailed to Virginia from England so long ago and hear about your Church.

The Queen greatly appreciated your good wishes and the thoughtful sentiments which you expressed. and I am to thank you once again for writing to her."

Receiving such a kind letter from the queen was quite an honor."

Mark Person.