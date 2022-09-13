Letter: A lack of understanding of 'woke-ism'

A lack of understanding of 'woke-ism'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Tom Lawrence displayed a lack of understanding of “woke-ism” when he attacked those who view it as a misguided approach to anti-racism (“What does 'woke' really mean?"). He would be wise to consult Black scholar John McWhorter’s book “Woke Racism.” McWhorter explains how “woke” writers Robin DiAngelo, Ta-Nehisi Coates and Ibram Kendi succeeded in tricking otherwise bright people into non-productive and unempirical virtue signaling about race, all the while convincing them that their feverish approach to anti-racism is morally enlightening and beneficial political activism. In contrast, McWhorter considers “woke-ism” to be a betrayal of the ongoing and rational efforts to improve the status of Black citizens.

A great deal of energy has gone into diversity training and to explaining why whites who question the idea of “white privilege” are racist. Woke-ism teaches that racism is baked into society and that white’s “complicity” in living within it constitutes racism itself. It implies that for Black people, grappling with the racism that surrounds them is the totality of their experience and this sad fact requires that all Black people be approached with guarded sensitivity, including the suspension of belief in all they’ve accomplished and a willful denial of the daily violence they visit upon one another. This is not helpful.

Has the adoption of “woke-ism” by so many whites and others produced any advancement in the economic or social status of Black citizens?

Allying with Black people in their struggles for justice is or should be a loving and spiritually uplifting activity for all people of good will. When the notions of “woke-ism,” were mixed in, however, the whole process was set adrift. A shame.

John Schuiteman.