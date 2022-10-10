Letter: 'A legal obligation to protect children'

'A legal obligation to protect children'

Policies concerning students must be grounded in the principle of protecting their safety and well-being. As the parent of a non-binary child, I recognize that my adult child's gender identity was not a choice or phase; it is one aspect of who he is.

The aim of the Youngkin administration's proposed education policies regarding transgender students is ostensibly to protect the rights of parents. In considering its proposed policies, it is and must remain clear that under the law, the safety and wellbeing of children take precedence over the wishes of a parent when a parent's actions are contrary to the safety and best interest of their child.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has a legal obligation to protect children, and the prospect of legally forcing educators to disclosure to parents a child's expression in a school setting of their gender identify would have the illegal effect of putting some of the children concerned at risk. This risk is not hypothetical, as the tragic statistics attest regarding transgender and non-binary children forced from their homes by parents or who attempt suicide due to hopelessness and desperation due to parental rejection of who they are.

John Williamson.