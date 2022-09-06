 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A monument to forgiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the Lee Circle on Monument Avenue. I think we should transform it into a monument to forgiveness. It could be a symbol of the powerful healing powers of forgiveness. Forgiveness is an ever more important part of life in a civilized society. Most importantly forgiveness is a great avenue for moving forward and not remaining stuck in the past.     

David Rennolds.

Richmond.