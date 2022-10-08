 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A monument to VCU

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

On the Lee Monument's future, the best monument idea for the Lee site is build a tribute to VCU for all it has done to make the region and the city successful and survive. Put Rodney the Ram on the top and busts to all the VCU presidents that have made it happen — plus leave room for the future ones. 

John Jay Schwartz.

Henrico.