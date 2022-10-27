 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A national search for police chief is unnecessary

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Let’s stop for a moment and realize that, in this case, a nationwide search for Richmond’s next police chief is unnecessary and wasteful.

Upon further review, the “nationwide search” that resulted in the hiring of Police Chief Gerald Smith was a wasted effort, and, with the temporary replacement, Maj. Richard Edwards, the city gains the leadership of a 23-year department veteran who is decorated for his service and well appreciated by the rank and file.

We don’t need the pompous “nationwide” search. Observe Maj. Edwards as interim chief over the next 60 days and award him the permanent position as chief he deserves.

Rich Chvala.

Midlothian.