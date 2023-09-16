05-30-1968 (cutline): Learn Mechanics. YWCA-sponsored classes to teach women the mechanics of an automobile and a basic understanding of preventative maintenance and on-the-road repairs have been conduced weeking in Richmond since March.

10-13-1963 (cutline): Redecorated Library-Reception room offers warm welcome to visitors. New draperies, refinished and newly upholstered furniture lend beauty to room.

01-07-1972 (cutline): Beginnings of beauty won prizes for the landscape planning and planting for three garden clubs today at the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs luncheon. Winners were the Garden for the Blind.

05-14-1987 (cutline): Birthday Block Party. People passing by the 6 N. Fifth St. yesterday walked into a street festival celebrating the Richmond YWCA's 100th birthday. Staff members passed out cake and ice cream sandwiches and radio personalities gave away key chains and bumper stickers. "We're on the move" is the YWCA's centennial year theme.

05-03-1977 (cutline): YWCA Reopens With New Look. The downtown YWCA is reopening its doors with a new interior. Above, Mrs. Frankie King (left), president of the board of directors, and Mrs. Minnie Lee Rice, executive director, look over the newly-decorated library in the building. The YWCA reopened yesterday with full staff of nine and served lunch in the cafeteria to about 60 people.

Recognize these archive photos of the Richmond Y.W.C.A.?

The Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA of Richmond, is the oldest branch in the South.

The group was first organized in a parlor meeting of eight women in Richmond in the late 1880s. Soon after, the group opened a boarding home to assist women moving to the area for work. In the century to come and into present-day, the YWCA of Richmond has hosted countless programs to assist and educate area women and children.

Today, a look back at the YWCA of Richmond from the Times-Dispatch archives.