I once wrote a letter to the editor about I how was opposed to school choice programs. Today I write to you, on the eve of crucial elections, with an evolving ideology.
While I do still believe that school choice programs divert public funds from schools starving for additional support, I believe that a local private school has the resources my child requires to succeed. My local school division disagrees.
My child has had an Individualized Education Plan since the first grade. He is now in sixth grade. Despite additional services and resources in place, my child continues to struggle academically and socially. He has an autism diagnosis from a licensed clinical psychologist and has been followed by a licensed pediatric psychiatrist for years. His pediatrician, who he has been seeing since birth, also knows his struggles.
In an effort to provide our child with the best opportunities in life, we found a small, special education school. This school boasts, “every student here is working on something.” This is where our son belongs.
Public schools can, and do, provide funding for private school placement in certain situations for special education students. We have requested and been denied private placement through the local public school system. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a federal law that ensures a free appropriate public education to eligible disabled students in the least restrictive environment. The least restrictive environment, who determines that definition?
The educators making the decision about where my child attends school have never stepped foot into the special education school we want him to attend yet are quick to dismiss it. They are unable to pick him out of a classroom of students yet are certain they know what is best for him.
As his parent, my voice matters. My choice matters.
Kelley Taylor.
Henrico.
Recognize these archive photos of the Richmond Y.W.C.A.?
The Young Women’s Christian Association, or YWCA of Richmond, is the oldest branch in the South.
The group was first organized in a parlor meeting of eight women in Richmond in the late 1880s. Soon after, the group opened a boarding home to assist women moving to the area for work. In the century to come and into present-day, the YWCA of Richmond has hosted countless programs to assist and educate area women and children.
Today, a look back at the YWCA of Richmond from the Times-Dispatch archives.
