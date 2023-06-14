This is a desperate appeal to those who might make a difference in our lives. Virginia lawmakers: Your fellow citizens are trapped in a state of paralysis and fear. Gun violence has traumatized every waking moment. Places of worship, schools, grocery stores and public gatherings of every kind have become targets for bloodshed and violence. In making this plea, be assured that you need not guarantee any results from gun-control legislation. We ask only that you try to make us safer.