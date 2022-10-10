 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A question about transgender policy

I am wondering why all the sympathy and attention are given to transgender students and short shrift is given to the girls who do not want to be in the locker rooms or bathrooms with students who look like boys/men. Many of these girls, along with their parents, do not want people who look like boys/men in there with them. Many are silenced and afraid to speak up for fear of being made fun of or jeered or being labeled as transphobic. Just because someone wants privacy does not mean they are against trans students nor are they transphobic.

Also, we hear about children of color who identity with and are happier and learn better with a teacher who looks like them. I have no problem with this. I have seen not one entire article about girls who do not want people  (i.e. males) who don't look like them in their locker rooms.

Surely something stronger than "I identify with" is needed before boys are allowed into those spaces with girls. People are afraid of another situation such as happened in in Loudoun County.  

Hanover County seems to have a sensible approach to this issue and so does Gov. Youngkin.

May their tribe increase!

Beverly McCullough.

North Chesterfield.