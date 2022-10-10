Letter: A question about transgender policy

A question about transgender policy

I am wondering why all the sympathy and attention are given to transgender students and short shrift is given to the girls who do not want to be in the locker rooms or bathrooms with students who look like boys/men. Many of these girls, along with their parents, do not want people who look like boys/men in there with them. Many are silenced and afraid to speak up for fear of being made fun of or jeered or being labeled as transphobic. Just because someone wants privacy does not mean they are against trans students nor are they transphobic.