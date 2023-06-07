03-10-1967 (cutline): Lawrence Agnew Jr. (left) and Gabriel Poulin set up a display of birds as they prepare the Maymont Nature Center for its opening Sunday at 2 p.m. Agenw and Poulin are nature and wildlife specialists with the Richmond Department of Recreation and Parks, which is establishing the facility as a complement to the Maymont-Virginia Wildlife Exhibit and the Children's Farm. The nature center is on the second floor of the former carriage house of the Dooley Estate at Maymont.