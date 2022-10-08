Letter: A reminder to pedestrians

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

A reminder to pedestrians

Almost every day I read about the death of a pedestrian. This issue has been talked about a great deal, as it should. Recently, I read an entire article on all the cautionary rules, however, nowhere in the article does it state the number one and most important rule while walking on the road: Walk facing traffic.

I cannot impress this issue enough as I witness daily people walking, jogging, pushing baby strollers on Grove Avenue with their backs to traffic. And, more often than not, they are plugged in.

And while walking two or three together, they are side by side, sometimes just a couple of feet from oncoming cars. It is terrifying!

I have one suggestion which may be ignored as much as the speed limit signs. Post pedestrian signs signaling which way not to face. The city has all kinds of signs for cyclists, but none for pedestrians whom I see far more than bikers.

I applaud the city for placing a crossing signal on Libbie Avenue, which has become very effective.

Ann Kramer.