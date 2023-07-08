Affirmative action improves our nation

Affirmative Action has been in place for decades in America, a proven remedy to racial discrimination and a catalyst for improving the opportunities for women and minorities to achieve higher levels of employment in our nation’s workplaces.

Now, the Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, leaving institutions to find “other ways” of achieving diverse student bodies. One wonders what that may look like – and how that might be achieved. The court offers no solutions, only pallid rhetoric about how applicants remain free to use their college essays to explain how race shaped them as a person. Such baloney!

The court’s conservative majority effectively overturned longstanding cases at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges. In doing so, the court has set back racial progress in our nation. The most egregious vote on the court was that of Clarence Thomas – a man who admittedly benefitted from affirmative action! He continues to be an embarrassment to his race and to the court!

I trust that voters at all levels (local, state, national) will remember this disastrous decision and remove the mostly Republican -- and other legislators -- who support it from office at the earliest opportunity!

William O. Blackwell.

Midlothian.