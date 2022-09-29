 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Affordable Care Act has not reduced medical innovation

  • 0

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A letter writer recently blamed the Affordable Care Act of 2010 for the decline in life expectancy in the United States since 2014 when it peaked at 78.9 years. The Peterson Center on Health Care and Kaiser Family Foundation says the decline then was caused by an increase in drug overdoses and not ACA. Life expectancy increased in 2018 and 2019 going back up to 78.8 years.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports a decline in life expectancy since 2019 has been largely driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Peterson-KFF estimates 234,000 deaths could have been prevented if people had been vaccinated for COVID-19.

ACA has not reduced medical innovation as the letter writer opined. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce American scientists are currently conducting more than 140,000 clinical trials across all 50 states exploring therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and cures needed to fight disease from coronavirus to cancer.

Dan Rusnak.

Richmond.

 

 

