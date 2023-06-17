After shooting, build a memorial in Monroe Park

The shooting outside the Altria Theater is sufficient to traumatize even the most jaded among us. My heart grieves for Renzo R. Smith and Shawn D. Jackson, even as I join so many others in seeking to provide healing and solace for their family, friends and colleagues.

While much has been said about the juxtaposition of emotions inherent in the timeline of a fatal mass shooting immediately following a high school graduation, another phenomenon seems to have gone unnoticed: the close physical proximity of these events to "Rachel Weeping For Her Children."

Gracing the grounds of The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, this masterpiece in bronze stands as the first Holocaust memorial established by a Roman Catholic Diocese in North America. Her graceful lines, abstract rendering and poignant message work together, seamlessly blending the local and the universe. The theme of nurturing, maternal love — violated by horrific violence, transcends all divisions of race, color, creed and religion. Indeed, it's often the chosen site selected to honor the Holy Innocents during the Christmas season.

As plans are considered for a public expression of our communal sorrow and ways are sought to move on and learn from this nightmarish episode, the following proposal is offered. Guided by the surviving family members, Richmond's Human Rights Commission should engage municipal and Virginia Commonwealth University officials in establishing a permanent memorial on the grounds of Monroe Park.

Ideally, this will take the form of a celebration of survivors (including, but not limited to domestic violence; sexual assault; gun violence; human trafficking). Guided by public input, the aesthetics should be implemented by communication arts students from VCU, providing them a national forum in the wake of Richmond's recent unfortunate turn in the spotlight while simultaneously bringing forth hope and a gathering place to celebrate progress on ground so recently stained with human blood from senseless violence.

Kenneth C. Decker.

Richmond.